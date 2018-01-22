Apprenticeship levy could help technology businesses grow, says Ward Hadaway

BUSINESS leaders should view the apprenticeship levy as an opportunity to nurture the executives of the future, according to organisers of the Ward Hadaway Fastest 50 Awards.

Experts at Top 100 UK law firm Ward Hadaway, which compiles and stages the run-down of the fastest-growing companies in Yorkshire, the Ward Hadaway Fastest 50, believe business leaders should view the levy as a step forward for digital business growth.

The Fastest 50 is organised by The Yorkshire Post and Ward Hadaway

Frank Suttie, partner in the commercial team at Ward Hadaway, said apprenticeships, particularly technology-focused ones, make good business sense for the Yorkshire economy and its fast-growing businesses.

He said: “Leeds is a digitally-connected city with talent. I talk to a lot of CEOs at events about the levy and many recognise the enormous opportunity it presents.

“In my view, it’s a chance for companies to use the incentive that the funds give them to examine new ways of using apprenticeships within fast-growing businesses. We need to start using the levy to bring new digital skills into all organisations across the region because it’s those IT, cyber and digital skills that we are in short supply of in all companies.

“For SMEs it’s important that they appreciate that the ability to take on apprentices exists, although there is no levy-based funding. The Education and Skills Funding Agency has recently completed a procurement exercise to fund training providers who will be providing training across numerous business sectors such as technology.”

Mr Suttie said that having an understanding of the value apprenticeships offer to small, growing businesses in the digital sector, is vital for the region’s economy to ensure it remains competitive on a national basis.

Leeds is the third biggest city in the UK with a thriving digital sector. Last year’s Leeds Digital Festival attracted 10,000 people who listened to more than 400 speakers. It is also home to Leeds Digital Hub which is bringing together talent and investment to grow the region’s fintech sector.

The Digital Hub is a tech office and co-working space run in partnership between Leeds Beckett University and The Yorkshire Post. The hub’s tenants work across a diverse range of sectors including tourism, education and event planning.

He added: “Larger companies have been paying the apprenticeship levy since May 2017 and forward-thinking small to medium sized companies are now increasingly looking at how they can use the Government’s apprenticeship programme to fill skills gaps and create the workforce of the future. While there are going to be challenges along the way, future prospects for Yorkshire’s workforce, particularly those looking towards a digital career would appear exciting and challenging.”

The comments come as preparations are made for the eighth annual Ward Hadaway Yorkshire Fastest 50 Awards, which has become a fixture in the region’s business calendar.

Mr Suttie added: “Fast-growing companies such as those found in the Ward Hadaway Fastest 50 know how important their people are to growing their businesses – without them, it is very hard to deliver the goods and services which customers and clients want.

“Brexit means that it is even more important than before to ensure people have the right skills and training to help them contribute to the growth of business and the economy.”

The Fastest 50 celebration of Yorkshire’s fastest-growing firms is part of a significant year for Ward Hadaway as it celebrates 30 years in business, with a decade in Leeds and six years in Manchester.

Jamie Martin, the managing partner of Ward Hadaway, added: “If you reflect on the diverse range of businesses that have played their part in the Ward Hadaway Fastest 50 over the years, you can see how the growing number of technology companies in Yorkshire are leading to better opportunities for the region. There is a huge amount of talent in the digital sector here and Yorkshire is proving the ideal place for businesses to accelerate their growth.”