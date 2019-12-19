Architects create new jobs following relocation to Kirkstall Forge

A firm of architects, building suveyors and engineers is the latest business to move into studio space at an award-winning office development.

CEG has let a 12-desk Forge Studio to Byrom Clark Roberts, which is part of the Smithers Purslow group, for its move to Number One, Kirkstall Forge in Leeds.

The company, which was previously based in the city centre and will take on six extra staff following the move, has offices in Manchester, Chester and Wales, with a wider network of group offices in Rutland, Exeter, Newcastle, Nottingham and Reading.

Taking the space on a three-year lease, Andrew Gooud, director at Byrom Clark Roberts, said: “We are delighted to have occupied the studio which is ideal for our aspirations and future growth.

“It is already a great place to work and we are delighted with the welcome received by CEG. We look forward to many happy years in the facility.”

The Let Ready studios were launched earlier this year on the first floor of the 110,000 sq ft office development, which was named the best UK Commercial Workplace by the British Council of Offices.

They provide workspace for teams of eight upwards. Available on inclusive, flexible terms, they are designed with growing businesses in mind.

Two studios remain available at the development, which is now 97 per cent let.

As a result, CEG is now marketing its next 200,000 sq ft of prime quality office development.

Paul Richardson, investment manager at CEG, said: “The studios have attracted some fantastic clients from smaller, growing companies to larger businesses, such as BUPA, which needed flexible project space.

“They provide a fantastic location, unrivalled technology and onsite amenities within a development that was named the healthiest place to work in the UK.

“The speed at which we have let the space is testament to the fact that happy, healthy and productive people are at the very heart of every business.”