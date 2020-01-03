Architecture and engineering practice BDP to open new studio in Leeds

THE international interdisciplinary architecture and engineering practice, BDP, has announced the opening of a new studio in Leeds after it carried out a series of projects in the city.

The studio will be led by architect associate, Vicky Casey, who has moved from the company’s Sheffield studio.

The practice, which has opened its Leeds base in Bruntwood’s Platform building, now employs 300 staff across its Northern studios, which include a new base in Liverpool.

BDP’s expansion follows a strong year for the business in which it achieved a 21 per cent increase in global turnover to £107m, with a £9.5m pre-tax profit.

BDP was the architect and engineer for the refurbishment and redevelopment of Merrion House, the 1970s office building which now provides office accommodation for 1,900 Leeds City Council staff.

Sue Emms, Chair of the North at BDP added: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our Leeds studio, which has been a long-held ambition of the practice and an integral part of our national expansion plans in recent years.

“The Leeds studio has been set up to build on our already established reputation across a number of sectors and further develop our relationship with the city.

“We now have five studios in the North of England.”