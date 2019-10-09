Around 130 homes will soon be built in this Yorkshire town

Plans for a major residential scheme are moving forward after developer Banks Property and regional housebuilder Stonebridge Homes signed an agreement.

Banks Property obtained outline planning approval from Harrogate Borough Council last year for the Castle Hill Farm project, which will provide 130 new family homes on a 6.5 hectare site off Whinney Lane in Pannal Ash.

After finalising the details of its plans for the site, Leeds-based Stonebridge Homes is now set to start work there before the end of the year and is aiming to have the first properties available for sale by the end of 2020.

A spokesman said: "Taking the Castle Hill Farm site forward is part of Stonebridge Homes’ plan to increase its development portfolio in and around Yorkshire."

Martin Acott, land director at Stonebridge Homes, which is part of Henry Boot plc, said: “Castle Hill Farm sits in a prime location that suits the high-quality homes that we build and we’re very pleased to be taking it on as part of our drive to increase our presence in and around Harrogate. We’ve built an extremely good working relationship with the Banks Property team, which has enabled us to move this project forward very quickly, and the professional way in which the site was packaged in the first instance means we can now get on with the job of swiftly realising our plans.”

Part of the family-owned Banks Group, Banks Property develops brownfield and greenfield sites for commercial and residential property schemes.

Having previously developed housing schemes in Sheffield and at Methley near Leeds, Banks Property is looking to increase its property portfolio across Yorkshire and opened a new office in Garforth earlier this year.

Rob Ormrod, Yorkshire senior land manager at Banks Property, said: “We have delivered many high-quality, large-scale residential developments throughout the North of England, and will use this experience to help increase the supply of new homes across Yorkshire. Progressing the Castle Hill Farm scheme at Harrogate is the first stage of building a sustainable portfolio of mixed use developments across Yorkshire and working with a high-quality housebuilder like Stonebridge on this project has been very positive for all involved.

“We have a number of further schemes throughout the county and are now working to bring them forward in the near future.”