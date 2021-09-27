Around 1,400 jobs to be created at new Hermes parcel distribution hub in Barnsley

The roles available will include a general manager, operations managers, engineers, health and safety officers, planning managers, transport managers, warehouse operatives and administrators.

There will also be around 300 temporary and part time roles available during busy periods for those looking for more flexible employment The hub is due to be completed in September 2022.

A spokesman added: "As part of its ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) commitment Hermes has also confirmed that over 50% of the vehicles operating from the site will utilise compressed natural gas alternative fuel that reduces carbon emissions by over 80% compared to diesel.

Hermes UK has confirmed that it will be recruiting 1,400 full time roles at its new parcel distribution hub in Barnsley which is due to be completed as scheduled in September 2022.

"Other eco initiatives include natural grassed acoustic bunds to absorb the small amounts of noise between the site and residential dwellings, a balancing pond, a biodiversity area and over 25,000 plants, trees and hedgerows that will be planted. The building itself will include solar panels on the roof and a rainwater-harvesting system."

Hermes has already formed a sponsorship deal with the local cricket club, and provided the local school with equipment as part of its plans to continue supporting the community.

Carl Lyon, Chief Operating Officer at Hermes, said: “With one year to go until we open our newest and largest hub at Barnsley, we’re pleased to be able to confirm that we will be creating over 1,400 full time roles at all levels and continuing to take our environmental and community responsibilities seriously alongside other tenants on the site. This is a huge investment and priority for us as we respond to the ever-increasing demand for online shopping and strive to provide a service that doesn’t cost the earth.”

Matt Gladstone, Executive Director for Place at Barnsley Council, said: “We’re working closely with Hermes in order to maximise job and training opportunities for local people on this prime site next year.

“We’re taking full advantage of the sites potential in terms of partnership working to better the community, working with schools and local sports clubs, as well as for the environment with Hermes putting sustainability at the forefront of their operations.

“This investment is a further example that Barnsley is an excellent location for business and our award winning support service in Enterprising Barnsley is there to help businesses thrive."