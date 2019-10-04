Around 600 jobs under threat at ready meal factory in Sheffield

The owners of the Pennine Foods ready meal factory in Sheffield have begun consulting on a possible closure of the site, with around 600 jobs at risk

The parent company of Pennine Foods, 2 Sisters Food Group, described the factory as “heavily loss-making”.

In a statement, a spokesman for 2 Sisters Food Group said: “Pennine Foods has undertaken a full strategic review of its business and has regrettably concluded its operation in Sheffield is not sustainable for the long-term.

“The site continues to be heavily loss-making, and despite major investment in recent years, we are unable to reverse the situation.

“Therefore we are now consulting with colleagues on our proposals, which include potential closure of the site. However, we are committed to exploring the full range of options available to us before any final decisions are made.

“We do not take this decision lightly and fully understand the impact if this proposal goes ahead. Our primary focus now will be to support our colleagues and their representatives during the consultation process to ensure we reach the best possible outcome for all parties.”

Sheffield South East Labour MP Clive Betts said “This will be a bitter blow to the 600 employees and to the whole of the local community where many of them live”

“I’m in close discussion with the Bakers Union who represent many of the permanent employees and I have arranged to visit the plant next week to meet senior executives. I’ll be exploring and putting on pressure to look at every possible option to save the plant and the jobs”