Around 600 potential buyers express interest in housing development in Beverley, which has been named one of best places to live in UK

Beal Homes’ new site, St Mary’s View in Beverley, is close to Beverley’s Westwood pasture. Pictured on site with the Westwood in the background are Beal’s John Goodfellow and Sue Waudby and Phil Reed of East Coast Construction.

St Mary’s View in Beverley will offer a selection of two, three and four-bedroom homes, as well as three-bedroom bungalows.

The £23m development will feature 90 homes, with the first buyers expected to move into their new properties in the summer of 2022. Around 600 potential buyers have already registered their interest.

The Sunday Times recently named Beverley as one of the UK’s Best Places to Live, saying the history, culture, shops, restaurants, pubs and green spaces in the “gorgeous Georgian market town” all contribute to an outstanding quality of life.

Sue Waudby, Beal Sales and Marketing Director, said: “The beginning of work on site signals to homebuyers that they will soon have the opportunity to secure a new luxury Beal home close to the heart of Beverley.

“Developments of this size in a location such as this, very close to the Westwood and a short walk to Beverley town centre, are extremely rare and we are confident St Mary’s View will be in high demand.

“Beverley offers a quality of life and range of attractions and facilities that is very difficult to beat anywhere and its appeal is growing all the time.

“Our last development in Beverley, St John’s Fold, was extremely popular and it has quickly become established as a lovely community where the residents enjoy all the town has to offer."

Beal Construction Director John Goodfellow said: “We’re excited to be on site with another development in Beverley following the success of St John’s Fold.

“We’re working with our long-established supply chain within the region, including several contractors who worked on St John’s Fold, so this will deliver a significant economic boost as well as creating much-needed new homes for local people.”

The groundworks are being carried out by East Coast Construction, based in Brandesburton, East Yorkshire just a few miles from the site.

East Coast Construction Managing Director Phil Reed said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded this project by Beal Homes and look forward to working with our client to support the delivery of high-quality housing for the local community."