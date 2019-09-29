Artificial intelligence will lead to creation of 133 million jobs around the world, says report

Around 133 million jobs are expected to be created globally due to the growth of artifical intelligence (AI), according to a new study.

The findings come from a new report – Harnessing the Power of AI: The Demand for Future Skills - produced by global recruiter Robert Walters and market analysis experts Vacancy Soft.

Ollie Sexton, Principal at Robert Walters commented: “As businesses become ever more reliant on AI, there is an increasing amount of pressure on the processes of data capture and integration. As a result, we have seen an unprecedented number of roles being created with data skill-set at their core.

“Our job force cannot afford to not get to grips with data and digitalisation. Since 2015 the volume of data created worldwide has more than doubled – increasing on average by 28 per cent year-on-year.

“Now is the perfect time to start honing UK talent for the next generation of AI-influenced jobs. If you look at the statistics in this report we can see that demand is already rife. What we are at risk of is a shortage of talent and skills.”

The rise of cybercrime has resulted in professional services - particularly within banking and financial services - hiring aggressively for information security professionals since 2016.