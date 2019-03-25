Asda and Jaywing to partner up on marketing

Leeds-based supermarket chain Asda has appointed Sheffield’s Jaywing as one of its marketing effectiveness partners.

Following a competitive market review, Asda selected Jaywing owing to its ability to combine technology and data to accurately measure and optimise its large-scale marketing investment across all digital channels.

Jaywing’s team of marketing effectiveness and digital marketing experts will work closely with Asda to turn the intuitive data visualisations and outputs of the attribution modelling into actionable insight to inform and optimise future marketing investment decisions.

Andy Miles, Asda’s Marketing Effectiveness Manager, said: “Following a thorough market review, we’re pleased to announce our new partnership with Jaywing. Collaborating with Jaywing will enable us to better understand customer journeys across digital touchpoints, so that we can understand the contribution each marketing touchpoint has made to it.

“We’re hoping this new approach gives us far greater accuracy than traditional approaches such as ‘last click’ models. We’re looking forward to developing the partnership further over the coming months.”

Ben O’Brien, Managing Director of Jaywing, said: “This partnership with Asda is a great testament to the advancements we’ve made in solving our clients’ marketing attribution challenges. Some time ago we identified that many clients were spending large sums of money on marketing but tended to measure the effectiveness of that activity in a very basic way. Our data science, technology and digital marketing teams took this challenge on, and have created a truly ground-breaking marketing attribution proposition. Our growing client list with brands such as Asda in this space is a credit to this work.”