Asda announces partnership trial with food retailer Greggs

Customers in selected Asda stores will soon be able to pick up a Greggs Vegan Sausage Roll with their weekly shop as the supermarket has announced a partnership with the popular food-to-go brand in its latest in-store trial.

Leeds-based Asda will become the first supermarket to open Greggs concessions, bringing the brand’s range in-store for Asda customers. Five stores are set to receive the new concessions initially, with the first opening in March.

Customers at Asda’s Boldon, Corby, Huyton, Wigan and Eastlands stores will be able to buy the same selection of products found in standalone Greggs shops, where popular items such as the Vegan Sausage Roll and Vegan Steak Bake will be available, as well as breakfast rolls, sandwiches and wraps, pasta salads, sweet treats, cold drinks and a full range of freshly ground, Fairtrade coffee.

The link-up is the latest partnership to be tested in a selection of Asda stores. The retailer already works with KellyDeli brand Sushi Daily and Just Eat to bring a range of Food to Go options to shoppers in more convenient ways .

Asda announced earlier in the year that it will focus a number of partnership-led trials in 2020 with brands that complement the supermarket’s existing range. This will enable Asda to introduce a host of new offerings aimed at increasing customer choice in around 150 Asda stores.

Preyash Thakrar, chief strategy officer at Asda, said: “Continuing our ‘test and learn’ approach to our partnership strategy into 2020, we are pleased to be kicking off this year’s activity with Greggs in the first of a series of trials. We are constantly looking for new ways to increase customer choice, and by partnering with brands that fit with our core values of great quality and great value – like Greggs - we’re excited to be able to give our customers access to something new in store that we know they will love.

“Greggs is a much-loved brand, well-known for offering great tasting, freshly prepared food at great value, and with their focus on launching innovative new products, as well as supporting communities where it counts, we think these concessions will be very well received by our customers.”

In preparation for the launch, Greggs is currently recruiting for a number of in-store roles, with the partnership set to create new jobs in these stores.

Raymond Reynolds, business development and property director at Greggs, said: “We are delighted to be teaming up with Asda to trial in-store concessions.

“We know that high quality food-on-the-go and convenience go hand in hand, and this trial gives us the opportunity to bring our range of products to more customers in new locations.”