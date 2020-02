Asda cuts price of petrol and diesel by 2p per litre

Asda has announced fuel price cuts amid a drop in wholesale costs.

The Leeds-based supermarket has reduced the price of petrol and diesel by 2p per litre, meaning customers will pay no more than 116.7p per litre for petrol and 118.7p for diesel.

Asda said it is the first time its diesel price has dropped below 120p in nearly two years.

This is the latest in a series of price cuts by the retailer in recent weeks, which have reduced the cost of its fuel by up to 9p per litre since January.

Asda senior fuel buyer Dave Tyrer said: “Once again we’re pleased to be passing on wholesale cost reductions to customers.

“It will be a welcomed boost, especially to diesel drivers who are seeing some of the lowest fuel prices since 2018.”

AA fuel spokesman Luke Bosdet accused the fuel trade of being too slow to pass on the benefits of reduced wholesale costs.

He said: “Too many forecourts held on to savings from lower wholesale costs feeding through to their pumps.”

Government figures published on Tuesday showed average fuel prices at UK forecourts stood at 123.5 per litre for petrol and 127.7p for diesel.

This is the lowest level for petrol since April 2019 and diesel since May 2018.