Asda launches its first own-label vegan range

Supermarket giant Asda has launched a 48-strong vegan range under its own-label for the first time.

Asda Plant Based, which is being rolled out in stores and online, includes chilled and frozen ready meals, meat alternatives and food to go and is approved by The Vegan Society.

The Leeds-headquartered retailer said it launched the range, to mark the start of Veganuary, after its research revealed that 52 per cent of 18-34-year olds plan to reduce their meat intake in 2020.

The range includes quarter pounder style burgers, duckless spring rolls, No-Zzarella sticks, and vegan dirty fries.

Asda said it used a new mushroom-base for its meat-free mince, burgers, sausages and meatballs as a "more sustainable" alternative to soya

Julie Wild, own brand strategy manager at Asda, said: “The demand for plant based products is growing at a rapid rate, but it can be challenging for customers to find diverse, high-quality, and inexpensive options on the market.

"The new Asda Plant Based range with 48 new products to choose from – all approved by the vegan society – has been designed to offer something for everyone, at affordable prices.

"Plus, in a first for any retailer, all trays and sleeves packaging found in the Plant Based range is 100 per cent recyclable, making it easier for our customers make sustainable choices. Whether customers are vegan, flexi-tarian, or just want to cut down on their meat intake, the new range offers premium quality and great value, meaning customers won’t have to compromise a thing.”