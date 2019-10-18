Asda reportedly on brink of removing major hurdle to a stock market listing

The American owner of Asda has struck a deal to offload nearly £4bn of the supermarket chain's pension liabilities, removing a hurdle to a stock market listing, according to a report.

Sky News has reported that Walmart and Asda's pension trustees have agreed a £3.8bn pension buy-in with Rothesay Life, a specialist insurer of corporate retirement schemes.

A source close to Asda told Sky that the deal with Rothesay represented another step towards the demerger of the supermarket chain following its failed attempt to merge with rival J Sainsbury.

Under the agreement, Rothesay will reportedly take over responsibility for paying retirement benefits to roughly 12,000 members of the Asda Group Pension Scheme.

According to the report, the Asda deal will be significant because it removes one of the financial uncertainties on its balance sheet as it prepares a separate listing in London.

In July, the boss of Leeds-based Asda said it could potentially float on the stock market in the next two or three years.

Roger Burnley, chief executive of Asda, said the horizon for a possible initial public offering (IPO) and stock market listing of Asda by its US parent Walmart is two to three years.

“If I was a betting man, I just think that is the sort of time the process will probably take, ” Mr Burnley added.

Walmart said in May that it would look at a stock market listing for Asda after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) blocked a £7.3bn takeover by rival Sainsbury’s over concerns that the tie-up would raise prices for consumers.

The decision prompted analysts to speculate that Walmart would try to sell Asda to private equity or consider a stock market listing for the business, which it paid £6.7bn to acquire in 1999.

Asked if Walmart was likely to retain a majority stake in Asda if it did carry out an IPO, Mr Burnley said: “I very much think so.”

He added that Walmart’s support has been “very strong” since the failure of the Sainsbury’s deal.

Earlier this year, Asda gathered over 1,200 of its store, depot and Home Office managers together in Leeds to update on progress on its ongoing strategy and the future.

Judith McKenna, CEO of Walmart International, told Asda managers at the event in Leeds that the parent company was “seriously considering” a path to an IPO. However, she cautioned that any preparations for an IPO would “take years”.

In September, Asda revealed that its operating profit rose 9.2 per cent in 2018 - a year when it unsuccessfully tried to merge with rival Sainsbury’s.

Accounts showed Asda’s operating profit was £803.2m in the year to December 31, on revenue up 3.1 per cent to £22.92bn. As was the case in 2017, no dividend was paid to Walmart.

The group said its online sales grew ahead of the market in 2018 following developments to the website, mobile and tablet apps.

Asda’s chief financial officer Rob McWilliam said at the time: "The challenges faced in the market during 2018 have only intensified as we move through 2019 and we remain steadfast in our approach to win on price, deliver a consistent customer experience and drive growth where customers care."