Asda slashes Yankee Candles prices with bargains from as little as 10p

Asda is holding a huge fire sale on Yankee Candle products - with some going for just 10p each.

Savvy fans of the luxury scented wax pots can bag a bargain at the Leeds-based national supermarket chain.

Some votives have been cut from £1.89 to 10p, while eight-pack gift sets are 25% off, from £12 to £9.

The offer is in-store only, not online, meaning you won't be able to see what's been cut and what's on offer unless you head down to your local Asda.

Many stores across Yorkshire are open 24 hours, though, so you can burn the candle at both ends to grab a bargain.

