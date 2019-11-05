Associated British Foods delivers 'resilient' performance

Associated British Foods today said it had delivered a 'resilient' performance over the last financial year.

ABF has published its results for the 52 weeks ended September 14. The company's revenues were 2 per cent higher than last year at £15.8bn and adjusted operating profit was 1 per cent ahead at £1,421m. .

Primark reported another year of "strong progress and notable achievements", ABF said. The stores in the US performed very well and ABF has announced four further stores will open in the near future.

George Weston, chief executive of Associated British Foods, said: "The group delivered a resilient performance this year, with strong profit growth from grocery and Primark which more than offset the profit decline in sugar. We continued to pursue the opportunities to grow our businesses with a gross investment of over £800m.

"Next year the group is well-positioned for further progress, with the continued expansion of Primark, a material improvement in our sugar profit and strong profit growth in grocery."