Astra Park fully let after Linx Hoardings takes five-year lease

Yorkshire development and investment company Glentrool Estates Group said Astra Park, its industrial park in Leeds, is now fully let.

Glentrool bought Astra Park in Parkside Lane, Hunslet, from the John Laing Pension Fund for £3m a little over a year ago.

The 4 acre park has 14 units, which are all now occupied. Tenants include Rhodar, Thermo Logistics, The Leeds Sofa Company and Avanta UK with units ranging from 2,579 sq ft to 10,461 sq ft.

The latest occupier is Linx Hoardings, which has signed a five-year lease on a 4,141 sq ft unit. Linx, which is expanding, is relocating from Garnet Road in Leeds.

Lauren O’Toole, property portfolio manager at Ilkley-based Glentrool, said: “We are delighted to welcome a successful local company like Linx Hoardings to Astra Park. Its arrival means the park is now fully let, with excellent tenants committing to the future of the park.

“We have recently signed a new five-year lease with the Leeds Sofa Company, another thriving local family-run company. We believe very strongly in supporting the Leeds economy, by providing quality industrial property space at competitive rents. There are currently nearly 150 people working on site.”

She said Glentrool is pro-actively managing the park by improving the quality of the environment, improving security with the installation of electric gates and reviving the “tired” landscaping.

“Now it’s fully let, we are looking at plans to expand and develop the park in the coming years,” she added.

“It is superbly located, with Junction 5 of the M621 less than a mile away. The M621 links swiftly to the M1 and M62, providing direct access of Yorkshire’s superb motorway network and the East and West Coast ports and Leeds city centre only 1.6 miles away.

“Hunslet itself is a proven industrial and logistics location with local occupiers including BT Fleet, Graphic International Packaging, Symingtons and Premier Waste Recycling. This underlines the robust nature of our park.”

The Leeds offices of property consultancies JLL and Carter Towler act as agents for Astra Park.