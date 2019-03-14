Aubergine among the winners at PR awards

A raft of PR firms and professionals from the region were honoured at this year’s PRmoment Awards for the North.

Hosted at the Hilton Deansgate, Manchester, the awards celebrate excellence and recognise outstanding campaigns and exceptional talent in the UK PR and Communications sector.

Leeds agency, Aubergine, won New Agency of the Year in this year’s PRmoment Awards for the North.

Having only been established for less than 12 months, Aubergine, secured more than £100,000 of new business in eight months, working with Flyt, London Food Tech Week and Slingsby Gin among others.

Aubergine’s co-founder, Verity Clarke said: “The last year has been an incredible journey – from setting up an agency, developing our business model and acquiring some incredible clients. It’s therefore great to see Aubergine being recognised by our peers and is a testament to how far we have come in such a short space of time.”

Elsewhere there were wins for fellow Leeds-based agency Umpf, who took home titles for Stunt of the Year and the Automotive Transport Marketing Communications Campaign of the Year.

Hatch Communications took the title for Culture, Media and Sport Marketing Communications Campaign of the Year and Yorkshire Tea won the Best Low Budget Campaign of the Year title.

Finally the University of Hull was winner of In House Team of the Year.