Automation technology firm Lambert in Tadcaster sold to Mpac

Automation technology provider Lambert has been sold to packaging machinery business Mpac Group.

Tadcaster-based Lambert was founded in 1973 and provides automation technology to the medical and consumer healthcare markets. The business employs more than 160 people.

The acquisition supports Mpac’s strategy of providing full-line packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical, healthcare and food and beverage sectors.

Lambert will enable the Coventry-based business to engage earlier in clients’ investment cycles and offer a more comprehensive range of automation and packaging solutions to its customers.

Tony Steels, chief executive of Mpac, said: “Lambert is a high-quality business with proven performance and long-standing embedded relationships with global blue-chip customers.

“Clear synergies exist in the market, technologies and supply chain which will provide our customers and potential new customers even greater confidence in the delivery of complete turn-key packaging solutions.

“Lambert entered 2019 with a significantly higher order book than the previous year and I am excited about the potential of the combined business and the momentum it brings to the fulfilment of our strategic plans.”

Warren Limbert, managing sirector at Lambert, will remain with Lambert.

He said: “Lambert is excited to move forward as part of the Mpac Group.

“Our customers within the medical and consumer healthcare markets now expect a greater global service from their automation and technology partners and this move provides us with a differentiating product offering that covers the entire production needs of our clients.

“The reach of the Mpac Group organisation means we can enhance service and support to our clients globally.

“I see tremendous strategic synergies which will ensure together we establish our position as one of the world’s leading automation providers in our market.”

Accountancy firm BDO LLP advised the shareholders of Lambert on the sale of the business while Mpac was advised by Ernst and Young LLP, Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP and Fairgrove Partners.

Jason Whitworth, partner at BDO, said: “This is a fantastic deal for both parties. With alignment of focus on quality and innovation, Mpac represents a natural home for Lambert.

“It was a pleasure working with the shareholders and we look forward to seeing the enlarged group go on to future success.”