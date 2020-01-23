Avacta announces 100 per cent rise in revenues

Drug developer Avacta, which is working on cures for lung, breast, gastric and bowel cancer, said revenues rose 100 per cent last year and its order intake and sales pipeline for2020 are the strongest to date.

​The Wetherby-based firm said revenues, including the initial milestone payment from LG Chem, rose to £5.5m in the 17 month period to December 31, ahead of market expectations.

Revenues from the Affimer diagnostics business rose 130 per cent, reflecting the increased customer interest in Avacta's Affimer platform. Affimers are Avacta’s high-tech alternative to antibodies.

The firm said 2020 revenues will benefit from the expanded LG Chem partnership, the new collaboration established with ADC Therapeutics and the recently announced joint venture with Daewoong Pharmaceuticals. The three deals will fully fund Avacta's research and development activities.

Avacta's chief executive, Dr Alastair Smith, said: "We are delighted with the significant commercial and operational progress that has been made during the period, expanding our therapeutic development partnership with LG Chem and adding new collaborations with ADC Therapeutics and with Daewoong.

"Our diagnostics business has continued to gain traction and is poised for continued growth in 2020 which should ultimately lead to license revenues."

The firm will take its first drug, AVA6000, a re-engineered form of the chemotherapy Doxorubicin, into the clinic in the middle of 2020, making it a ground-breaking year for the group.

AVA6000 has been modified to reduce the side effects without affecting the efficacy of the cancer treatment.

"The initial readout, which aims to show that the side effects of this chemotherapy have been reduced, are expected before the end of the year which represents a major value inflection point for Avacta and a significant commercial opportunity," said Dr Smith.

"I am therefore looking ahead with confidence and believe 2020 will be an exciting year of further progress."