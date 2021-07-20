Avant Homes to create 400 jobs in Yorkshire across its four new construction sites

Wakefield-based Avant has revealed four new development sites around Yorkshire at Chaucer’s Green in Hatfield, Elliott Place in Castleford and Radford’s Meadow in Micklefield and Ambretone Park in Green Hammerton.

The four sites taken together have a gross combined development value of £116.3m, with Avant having also committed to a combined community contribution of £1.29m towards local education, transport and infrastructure.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Construction is underway at Chaucer’s Green, Elliott Place and Radford’s Meadow with works at Ambretone Park due to start this summer. The first homes at all four developments are expected to be ready for occupation later this year.

Avant plans to create 400 more jobs.

Avant Homes Yorkshire managing director, Chris Coley, said: “We’ve seen great success across sites in Barnsley and Doncaster that we launched at the beginning of 2021, so we’re pleased to be extending our presence across the Yorkshire region with a further four new developments.

“The launch of these sites demonstrates our continued commitment to providing much-needed, design-led homes in desirable locations in Yorkshire. The first homes are now on sale at three of these developments, and we are already seeing high demand from potential purchasers who are attracted by our innovatively designed homes and product.”