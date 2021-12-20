Average new technology job in Leeds has salary of £56,287, according to study

The report found that the city ranked sixth in the UK’s Levelling up Power Tech League, as it continues to attract high levels of venture capital funding and a large number of fast growing technology companies.

A spokesman added: “Leeds has some of the highest average advertised salaries in the UK, with companies offering skilled tech workers around £56,287 for new roles, an increase of 11.6% from last year’s figures.

“Tech jobs in the city are also increasing at a fast rate, there are now 1,789 tech opportunities in Leeds, up 84.6% from 2020.

Leeds tech companies raised a collective £41m this year, including vegan dairy startup Northern Bloc, which raised £9m, and carbon dioxide removal startup C-Capture, £7.9m.

The spokesman added: “The city is also home to fast growing tech companies including Crisp and Pharmacy2U which are on track to become unicorns – high growth tech companies with a valuation of $1 billion or more – in the next few years.

“Earlier this year Yorkshire’s digital industry was named as the fastest-growing in the country, with predictions it will double in size over the next four years. “

Digital Minister Chris Philp said: “UK tech has seen exponential growth this year and I’m delighted to see Yorkshire powerhouse Leeds rank in the top ten regional UK cities for tech investment.

“The city’s tech scene is driving growth and jobs and we are determined to build on the success by supporting its entrepreneurs and businesses with pro-innovation policies and investment in skills as part of our mission to level up the country.”

The majority of the money coming into UK technology is from the United States, with 38.2% of all funding coming from the US, up from 31.5% last year, with the majority of it going into fintech and health tech companies.

The spokesman added: “The UK tech industry continues to lead the way when it comes to hiring practices since technical jobs are well positioned to be carried out remotely.

“In fact, 21.6% of all job ads in the IT sector are advertised as remote roles.

“This is also contributing to the spread of the UK tech ecosystem beyond London as businesses can hire across the country and find the staff that they need, regardless of location.”

Tom White, the chief executive at C-Capture, based in Leeds said: “The market for environmentally conscious power generation and decarbonised industrial processes is growing exponentially, as the world moves towards a net-zero future.

“C-Capture’s next-generation carbon capture technology is part of the solution, and we are perfectly placed in Yorkshire to deliver it.

“The deployment of carbon capture in the industrialised clusters of the Humber, Teesside and the North West will drive investment into these regions.

“As a startup with a next-generation technology which offers performance benefits that industry needs we’re looking forward to an exciting year ahead in 2022”.

CAMBRIDGE takes the top position in the Levelling Up Power Tech league, with Manchester in second place and Oxford third.

Around £9bn of all total funding went to technology start-ups and scale-ups outside London in 2021, according to new analysis for the UK’s Digital Economy Council by Dealroom and the job search engine Adzuna.

UK tech investment made up 35% of the total £76bn that flowed into the European tech ecosystem this year, the study found.