Aviva UK insurance boss Andy Briggs steps down

Aviva UK insurance boss Andy Briggs has stepped down with immediate effect, the group has announced.

It comes as part of a reshuffle being led by the insurance giant’s recently appointed group boss, Maurice Tulloch.

Mr Tulloch said he will also lead a review of the UK businesses “to ensure the appropriate management structure”.

Mr Briggs will remain with the group until October 23 to help support an “orderly transition”.

He has been replaced on an interim basis by Angela Darlington, currently Aviva’s group chief risk officer.