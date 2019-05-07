B38 lands deal with Russell & Bromley

Wakefield-based B38 Group has been awarded a national contract by luxury British footwear and handbag retailer Russell & Bromley.

The deal covers 38 of its high street stores across the UK and will stand for four years.

The deal is with the firm’s B38 Support Services division, set up last year.

It will provide full ‘soft’ facilities management services covering daily cleaning, periodic cleaning and support at the Russell & Bromley stores, both on the shop floor and in staff breakout areas.

Rob Foster, head of retail for Russell & Bromley, said: “We were very impressed with the B38 Support Services management team, their knowledge, enthusiasm and energy convinced us that they were a good cultural fit and people we could work with.

“Russell & Bromley is a quality brand with a long tradition of customer care and it’s important to us that our customers enjoy the best possible shopping experience, and this includes ensuring that our stores are presented to the highest standards.

“As a national provider with experience in luxury retail, B38 Support Services ticked all of the boxes.

“We liked the fact that they had effective systems in place, but were continuing to innovate and grow.

“We also appreciated their positive, inclusive and respectful approach to all members of their team.”

Stephen Trott, who leads B38 Support Services, said: “We believe we secured the successful bid simply because we were the right company, able to do the right job at the right price.

“It’s fantastic news that we have won this prestigious contract and have been trusted by one of the best-known, quality brands on the high street.”