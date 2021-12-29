The creation of more than 900 apprentice and 750 graduate and undergraduate roles is the biggest intake of its kind the company has ever offered in a single year.

Most of the roles will be based in the north of England, with the firm having a factory at Brough in East Yorkshire as well as a base at Humberside Airport.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief executive Charles Woodburn said: “Creating high quality employment opportunities for young people across the country ensures we retain the critical capabilities we need to sustain our business for the long-term, while also helping to drive growth across the UK’s regional economies.

BAE Systems workshop at Brough

“Early careers employees are the foundation of our future and the diversity of skills and experience they bring enables us to continue to innovate and deliver the best technology and support to our armed forces.”

Successful candidates will work on technology programmes including Tempest, a future combat air system for the Royal Air Force, as well as the design and build of Dreadnought submarines and Type 26 frigates for the Royal Navy.