Barclays reports 82​ per cent leap​ in first half profits

Banking giant Barclays has announced its highest half year profits for nearly a decade, as profits leapt 82 per cent at £3.01bn.
The group's results for the six months to June 30 were up from £1.7bn a year earlier, when it was hit by a mammoth settlement with US authorities over its sale of mortgage-backed securities in the lead up to the financial crisis.
On an underlying basis, interim pre-tax profits fell 15 per cent to £3.1bn.
The lender reiterated warnings that cost cutting is a "priority" and said costs will need to be reduced over the year to below £13.6bn.
Jes Staley, group chief executive of Barclays, said: "This was another resilient quarter of performance.
"Management focus on cost control remains a priority, and we expect to reduce expenses to below £13.6bn for 2019.
"This all puts us in a position to continue to increase the return of capital to shareholders by declaring a half-year dividend of 3p."
On Wednesday, Lloyds Banking Group, which owns the Halifax, reported a fall in first half pre-tax profits as its bill for the payment protection insurance scandal soared past £20bn amid a surge in late claims.
Lloyds said pre-tax profits fell 7 per cent to a worse-than-expected £2.9bn in the six months to June 30 after revealing another £550m hit from the mis-selling saga in the second quarter.
On a brighter note, the bank said the recent relaunch of the Halifax brand has been a success for the group.