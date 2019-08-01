Barclays reports 82​ per cent leap​ in first half profits

Barclays said costs will need to be reduced over the year to below 13.6bn
​Banking giant Barclays has ​announced its highest half​ ​year profits for nearly a decade, ​as profits leapt​ 82​ per cent​ at £3.01​bn.

​The group's results for the six months to June 30 ​were up from £1.7​bn a year earlier, when it was hit by a mammoth settlement with US authorities over its sale of mortgage-backed securities in the lead up to the financial crisis.

On an underlying basis, interim pre-tax profits fell 15​ per cent​ to £3.1​bn.

​The lender reiterated warnings that cost cutting is a "priority" and said costs will need to be reduced over the year to below £13.6​bn.

Jes Staley, group chief executive of Barclays, said: "This was another resilient quarter of performance.

"Management focus on cost control remains a priority, and we expect to reduce expenses to below £13.6​bn for 2019.

"This all puts us in a position to continue to increase the return of capital to shareholders by declaring a half-year dividend of 3p."

O​n Wednesday, Lloyds Banking Group, which owns the Halifax, reported a fall in first half pre-tax profits as its bill for the payment protection insurance scandal soared past £20bn amid a surge in late claims.

Lloyds said pre-tax profits fell 7 per cent to a worse-than-expected £2.9bn in the six months to June 30 after revealing another £550m hit from the mis-selling saga in the second quarter.

On a brighter note, the bank said the recent relaunch of the Halifax brand has been a success for the group.​