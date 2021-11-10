Barratt launches scheme in Yorkshire that offers educational professionals a discount of up to £15,000 off price of new home

Barratt Developments Yorkshire East and Yorkshire West, is offering a discount of up to 3% off the price of a new home for anyone who works at a nursery, school, college or university.

The Education Workers Scheme, which is being piloted in Yorkshire, works by granting buyers a £750 discount for every £25,000 they spend on their new home up to £15,000.

A spokesman said; "The discount is designed to ultimately help first time buyers get onto the property ladder as well as those who already own a property to secure a brand new home for a reduced price.

"The introduction of the scheme gives something back to the professionals across the region working in the education sector who have faced a challenging 18 months, during which they have had to adapt quickly to school and class closures and the challenges associated with remote teaching.

"To mark the launch of the pilot scheme, the housebuilder is also offering £200 school fund contributions for every sale of employees of that school purchasing a home with Barratt Developments in Yorkshire."