Best train station pubs in Yorkshire according to TripAdvisor - including Harrogate Tap and The Station Inn

Harrogate Tap. (Pic credit: Marcus Corazzi)

There are many pubs located next door to train stations across Yorkshire where you can order a drink of your choice and sit by a cosy fireplace after a long day of travelling.

We have compiled a list of the most popular train station pubs in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Tap

The pub next to Harrogate Train Station offers a variety of traditional and modern ales from around the world.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 199 reviews.

The address is: Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1TE

Opening hours are:

Monday to Thursday: 11am to 11pm

Friday and Saturday: 11am to 12am

Sunday: 11am to 11pm

York Tap

Another Tap that serves traditional and modern ales and craft beers along with other alcoholic beverages.

It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 491 reviews.

The address is: York Railway Station, Station Road, York, YO24 1AB.

Opening hours are:

Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 10pm

Friday and Saturday: 11am to 10pm

Sunday: 12pm to 10pm

West Riding Refreshment Rooms, Dewsbury

The West Riding was the first member of the beerhouses family in 1994 and provides ales, ciders, food, beer and much more.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 204 reviews.

The address is: Dewsbury Railway Station, Wellington Road, Dewsbury, WF13 1HF.

Opening hours are:

Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 10pm

Friday: 12pm to 11pm

Saturday: 12pm to 11pm

Sunday: 12pm to 10pm

The Station Inn, Whitby

This pub is close to Whitby railway station.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 203 reviews.

The address is: New Quay Road, Whitby, YO21 1DH.

Opening hours are:

Monday to Saturday: 10am to 12am

Sunday: 10am to 11.30am

The Draughtsman Alehouse, Doncaster

A former all-you-can-eat buffet room which has been vacated for 18 years, has now been restored to a quaint pub and includes many of its original features.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 73 reviews.

The address is: Platform 3B, Doncaster Railway Station, South Yorkshire, DN1 1PE.

Opening hours are:

Monday to Thursday: 10am to 8pm

Friday: 10am to 9pm

Saturday: 10am to 7pm

Sunday: 11am to 7pm

Cellar Bar, Batley

The Cellar Bar is part of the ‘Real Ale Trail’ and provides a wide range of ales and beers and the pub has two TVs which show major sporting events through Sky Sports, including coverage of the Premier League and Football League games.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 24 reviews.

The address is: 51 Station Road, Batley, West Yorkshire, WF17 5SU.

Opening hours are:

Monday to Thursday: 4pm to 10.30pm

Friday: 12pm to 12am

Saturday: 11am to 12am

Sunday: 12pm to 10.30pm

The Mitre, Knaresborough

The Mitre serves food, fine crafted real ales and luxury accommodation.

With just a 10-minute drive from the centre of Knaresborough, it is the ideal place to meet your friends and family.

It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 229 reviews.

The address is: 4 Station Road, Knaresborough, HG5 9AA.

Opening hours are:

Monday to Sunday: 12pm to 11pm

The Brewery Tap, Leeds

The Brewery offers a wide selection of craft beer, Yorkshire ales, wines, spirits and soft drinks.

It includes a modern interior with a relaxed environment, a private terrace and with it being so close to the train station, it is one of the most popular pubs in the region.

The Brewery Tap has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 255 reviews.

Sheffield Tap

The pub is located within the Grecian architecture of Sheffield Midland Railway Station and now provides an array of beers, ales and other beverages, hand-pulled and in the form of cans and bottles.

It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 322 reviews.

The address is: Sheffield Station, Sheaf St, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S1 2BP.

Opening hours are:

Monday to Thursday: 11am to 11pm

Friday and Saturday: 10am to 12am