Best Western expands its collection of Yorkshire hotels

Best Western Great Britain has expanded its collection of hotels in Yorkshire, adding to the company’s portfolio of independent and family-run hotels in the country.

The White Hart Hotel in Harrogate and Marmadukes Town House Hotel in York join as BW Premier Collection properties, while the Lamb and Lion Inn and Guy Fawkes Inn, both in York, join as Sure Hotel by Best Western properties.

A spokesman said: “The four properties are all part of the existing HRH Group and add to Best Western’s collection of more than 250 independent hotels in Great Britain totalling more than 14,000 bedrooms.

“Best Western Great Britain currently offers guests a wide range of brand choice including: Best Western, Best Western Plus, Best Western Premier, BW Premier Collection and Sure Hotels by Best Western which has Core, Plus and Premier options too.”

Simon Cotton, the group managing director of HRH Group commented: “We are proud to bring four of our hotels into the BW Premier Collection and Sure Hotel by Best Western brands.

“We joined because it offers us access to the Best Western brand which we hold in high regard, and we look forward to attracting the wider audience that the brand’s membership can bring.”

Best Western’s Managing Director, Les Asplen said: “We’re excited to be expanding our hotel offering in Yorkshire, which is a key region for us in Great Britain. Since widening our appeal to 10 brands Best Western now has an option for every hotel and every guest.

“We already have 30 hotels in the pipeline for activation across our existing brands in 2018 and we are quietly confident that Best Western will be reporting back-to-back record years in terms of latest recruitment and activations as we continue to strengthen in the next 12 months.”

Best Western GB is a retained-profit membership organisation that helps hotels maintain their independence.