Bettys & Taylors delivers ‘strong results’ but faces tough market conditions

BETTYS & Taylors Group today said it had delivered strong results over the last financial year, but warned that it was facing tough market conditions during a period of economic uncertainty.

In the year ended October 31 2017, the group’s turnover increased by 9 per cent to £189.6m, with group operating profit also rising by £5.3m to £15.1m.

The company plans to grow its manufacturing operations in Yorkshire as it prepares to celebrate its centenary.

The group’s finance and resources director, Paul Cogan, said: “These are an excellent set of results for our business and reflect the fantastic support that we continue to enjoy from our customers.

“We’ve been able to grow sales in each of the key parts of our group: Bettys, Taylors of Harrogate Coffee and, in particular, Yorkshire Tea, which continues to increase its market share.

“However, despite our strong performance in 2017, market conditions remain tough. Like many other businesses in the UK, we are facing economic uncertainty, exchange rate volatility and increasing commodity costs.

“The current year is already proving to be more challenging than the last.

“To ensure we’re able to continue to satisfy the growing demand for our products, we’ve recently started a £20 million programme of investment, spread over two years.

“We’re expanding our tea and coffee manufacturing site in Harrogate and investing in both new equipment and in our operating systems.

“As we approach our centenary year in 2019, we’re excited about building on what has been achieved in the business so far and passionate in our desire to continue to develop products that we hope will delight our customers for years to come.”

Based in Harrogate, the group consists of six Bettys Café Tea Rooms, Bettys Craft Bakery, Bettys Cookery School, Bettys mail order service and tea and coffee merchants, Taylors of Harrogate. Taylors of Harrogate produces Yorkshire Tea, a range of fresh ground coffees and speciality teas.

A spokesman said: “Yorkshire Tea continued to be the only black tea brand in growth in a declining market, becoming the UK’s second best-selling brew – achieving a market share of 23.3 per cent.

“The brand also held on to seventh position in the YouGov BrandIndex Survey of over 30,000 UK consumers, making it the nation’s favourite FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) brand for the second year in a row.”

The company said this was supported, in part, by investment in a ‘Where Everything’s Done Proper’ advertising campaign starring the Kaiser Chiefs, the Brownlee brothers and Sir Michael Parkinson.

The 2017 financial year also saw the redesign and relaunch of Taylors of Harrogate coffee and speciality tea ranges with a new advertising campaign which focused on the brand’s dedication to ‘extraordinary flavour’.

Bettys welcomed more than two million people to the six Bettys Café Tea Rooms in Harrogate, Ilkley, Northallerton and York. Mail order sales continued to represent the fastest growing part of the Bettys business, with more than 100,000 people using the service.

Of the 1,450 people employed in the business, a quarter have more than 10 years’ service and 8 per cent have been with the company for more than 20 years.

Thanks to a profit-sharing Group Prosperity Scheme for its people, this year employees are receiving the equivalent of an additional seven weeks’ pay based on the 2017 results. The group also contributed £364,000 in charitable and community activities in the UK.