Billington wins two major contracts in the North

Structural steel firm Billington Holdings has won two significant contracts with a combined value of £30m.

The Barnsley-based firm said the first contract is to provide steelwork for a large, local, town centre redevelopment scheme, which involves the construction of a number of new retail and leisure facilities. The scheme is thought to be close to Billington's Barnsley base, but the firm refused to confirm this.

The second contract is to supply the structural steelwork for a large distribution warehouse in the North East of England. Work is expected to start on this project during the autumn.

Mark Smith, chief executive of Billington, said: "Billington, and all its trading subsidiaries, continue to trade well and we are pleased to be able to report the success in securing these two significant projects, further cementing Billington as the steelwork contractor of choice.

"As a significant employer in the area, our involvement in this major, local project is one that we are particularly looking forward to successfully delivering, whilst the planned distribution warehouse is a further endorsement of our ability to deliver large scale and complex projects."

Analyst John Cummins at WH Ireland said: "We would anticipate the revenue from these contracts to be delivered in 2019 and 2020, thus helping to provide excellent contract visibility for the next 12 months.

"More widely, management reports that all of Billington’s subsidiaries continue to trade well.

"Against the backdrop of British Steel entering liquidation last month but continuing to trade, we view this morning’s news positively and providing further evidence of Billington’s ability to compete for such larger scale contracts."