Biotech firm Benchmark Holdings, which develops vaccines to keep fish healthy, reports strong performance

Benchmark Holding has provided a trading update. Picture: Benchmark Holdings

The Sheffield-based firm said revenues from continuing operations for the quarter were £28.3m which is 17% ahead of the prior year.

In a statement, Benchmark said: "Benchmark performed well in the third quarter with our three business areas delivering strong results.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We achieved a major strategic milestone with the successful commercial launch of Ectosan Vet and CleanTreat, our sea lice treatment.

"The first sea lice treatments were delivered successfully in August 2021 generating our first commercial revenues from our new product."

Trond Williksen, the CEO, commented: "We are very pleased with the results and progress in Q3 2021 and the subsequent period.

"Our three business areas performed strongly, and we achieved a major strategic milestone with the successful commercial launch of Ectosan Vet and CleanTreat. We now have the basis to have three profitable business areas moving the group closer to overall profitability.

"There is good momentum in the business following the streamlining exercise conducted in 2020 and the adoption of a new commercial focus.

"Our end markets are gradually recovering from the impact of Covid-19, creating a positive environment for our business.

"All this provides confidence in our ability to deliver full year results in line with market expectations as well as progress in future years."