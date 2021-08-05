Black Sheep Brewery becomes official beer of Harrogate Town A.F.C as it launches first football club sponsorship deal

Black Sheep comes to Harrogate Town

The sponsorship deal will also see Harrogate Town’s newly built car park terrace named the ‘Black Sheep Brewery Stand’.

The football club, led by manager Simon Weaver, won promotion to the Football League for the very first time after winning the National League Play Off final in 2020.

Yet the club’s fans have not been permitted to watch the team play a League 2 fixture in-person at the stadium during 2021 due to the pandemic.

The deal marks Black Sheep Brewery's first football club sponsorship deal

However, from Saturday August 7 that’s set to change, with Harrogate Town hosting Rochdale, with a full capacity home crowd - and Black Sheep Best Bitter will be on tap to welcome fans back.

Charlene Lyons, chief executive of Black Sheep Brewery, described the deal as a “sponsorship of firsts”.

“It’s the first time Black Sheep has ever sponsored a football club, and also the first time this year the Club’s loyal fans will get to see their team play at the EnviroVent stadium,” she said.

Garry Plant, Managing Director at Harrogate Town, said: “Black Sheep is a business that does things its own way, and has a real sense of identity and provenance – just like our football club.

“These shared values really make this sponsorship deal a special one, and we look forward to Black Sheep helping make the Harrogate Town experience a memorable one for home and away fans”.

The move follow’s Black Sheep’s past and present high-profile sporting sponsorships including the Tour de Yorkshire and Yorkshire County Cricket Club.