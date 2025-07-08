Rudolf Wolff Parks Fund has completed its first investment into the UK’s growing Holiday and Home Park sector, funding the development of a new site in the South of England.

The move marks the Fund’s entry into a market that continues to demonstrate resilience and long-term growth potential, particularly in the wake of increased domestic tourism and a shortage of quality park accommodation.

Having secured overseas investment following in-depth market analysis, Rudolf Wolff is now actively backing experienced developers with a track record of success in delivering and selling high quality units across the UK.

“This is an exciting milestone for us,” said Paul Chadney, Investment Manager at Rudolf Wolff. “Holiday and Home Park funding is scarce and difficult to secure, particularly for development sites, so we’re proud to be bringing capital and confidence into a sector that plays a vital role in UK tourism. Our clients were delighted that we engaged park sector legal specialists to support the deal whom I have been fortunate enough to work with for many years.”

Blacks Solicitors supports Rudolf Wolff on its first investment into the UK Holiday & Home Park sector.

The transaction was advised by real estate specialists Nick Dyson and his team at Blacks Solicitors, namely Ben Finley, Marcus Kaye, Talah Hussain and Richard Morton.

Nick Dyson, Head of Real Estate at Blacks LLP, said: “Structuring finance for park investments is complex and it’s a testament to the experience and commitment of Paul and the team at Rudolf Wolff to have completed the deal so smoothly. We’re seeing increased activity in the sector and are proud to be supporting investors who bring energy and professionalism to the market.”

Rudolf Wolff sees this as the first of several planned investments as part of a broader strategy focused on unlocking development potential in the holiday and home park industry across the UK.

Peter Phelps, Founder and Chief Financial Officer at Rudolf Wolff, added: “We believe this sector is at a turning point. Demand is high, yet developers face growing challenges in accessing capital. We're here to help bridge that gap, supporting quality projects that raise the bar for UK accommodation.”

