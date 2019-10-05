Bolton Abbey's new wedding venue wins national award

Bolton Abbey's new wedding venue - The Great Barn - was named the UK's best commercial property project at a national awards ceremony yesterday

Judges praised the project team for sensitively restoring the 16th century tithe barn, which now generates 13 times more rental income for the estate.

Over 90 of the UK’s most outstanding and community beneficial property schemes went head-to-head for top national accolades at the RICS Awards Grand Final.

The annual contest – hosted by Samira Ahmed, journalist and BBC broadcaster, and held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London yesterday – celebrates the UK’s most inspirational built projects that are having a significant positive impact on the communities they serve.

Category winners – of all sizes and budgets - from each of the 12 regional RICS Award ceremonies held earlier this year, competed in the grand final for the chance to win the national accolade in their respective category.

Bolton Abbey won two category accolades at its regional heat - Building Conservation and Commercial property – before gaining the overall ‘Project of the Year, Yorkshire and Humber’ title at the RICS Awards, Yorkshire & Humber held in May.

RICS grand final judges said the project team behind The Great Barn – Bolton Abbey Estate, Cripps & Co, Pearce Bottomley Architects and Universal Projects (UK) – had transformed it into arguably one of the finest wedding barn properties in the country.

National RICS Judge, Richard Moxon FRICS of Pennycuick Collins added: “The Bolton Abbey Estate committed in excess of £2m from its own funds to transform the building, increase the rental income tenfold and achieve payback within seven years.

"The confidence given by this project has boosted the local area and paved the way for further investment in other developments.”