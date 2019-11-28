Bonmarche plans to close underperforming stores before Christmas

About 240 jobs could be on the line as clothing retailer Bonmarche plans to close 30 underperforming stores in time for Christmas, over a month after the retailer entered administration.

However, administrators acting for the Wakefield-based company said they had managed to sell the rest of the business to sister chain Peacocks.

The 285 stores that are left will continue to trade but they will be kept under review, administrators said.

Nine companies are understood to have been in the running for Bonmarche, with Peacocks chosen as the preferred bidder. The deal has not been finalised and is subject to negotiations with landlords.

Around 240 people work at the 30 underperforming stores and "will potentially be made redundant". Some 25 others have already lost their jobs in head office and middle management.

Meanwhile, the future of the remaining stores cannot be guaranteed, the administrators said.

"Whilst we are optimistic that a transaction can be completed, ultimately it will depend on ongoing negotiations between our preferred bidder and landlords on market rents, and there remains a risk that the business could cease to trade," administrator Tony Wright from FRP Advisory said.