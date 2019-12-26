Bradford-based Khan Design in drive towards fashion

Have your say

A car designer is turning his hand to fashion in a bid to target younger generations with the launch of a new e-commerce website.

Afzal Kahn, CEO of Kahn Design, has created a new range of apparel including caps, watches and hoodies.

The Bradford-based business, which also runs The Chelsea Truck Company, said the range is inspired by ‘high-end clients’ requesting apparel to go with their luxury vehicles.

Mr Kahn hopes to make headway in automotive fashion retailing having carved out a niche in customising cars.

Kahn Design was established in 1996.