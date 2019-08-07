Bradford Council calling on landowners to put forward suitable sites for jobs

Council chiefs are calling on agents, landowners and developers to put forward sites that may be suitable for future employment uses.

Bradford Council’s recently published Core Strategy Preferred Options has identified the need for at least 140 acres of land suitable for ‘business use’, to help achieve greater economic growth over the next 17 years.

This includes offices, research and development facilities and general industrial use for example manufacturing and production activities.

Agents, landowners and developers with potentially suitable sites, are asked to put them forward to the council for consideration over the next seven weeks, in time for the end of the consultation on the Core Strategy.

All sites put forward will be assessed for their suitability, availability and deliverability. All the usual planning rules and permissions will also need to be followed.

Coun Alex Ross-Shaw, Bradford Council’s executive member for regeneration, planning and transport said: “This is a vital piece of work for us, so that we can identify land for future economic growth and ensure we can deliver the 1,600 jobs per annum the district needs.

“We’re keen to work with landowners and developers to map out potential sites and be clear about where development could take place in future.”

Councils are required by the Government to carry out a detailed review of employment need and land supply.

These reviews are prepared to ensure that the Core Strategy is based on a good understanding of existing business needs, likely changes in the market, the current employment land position and the potential future supply of employment land.

Through the review the council has identified four key areas across the district where it is looking to for land most suitable to boost employment growth.

The areas identified by the review are east and north east Keighley, Ilkley and Wharfe Valley, north and north East Bradford (including Apperley Bridge, Greengates, Thorpe Edge) and south east Bradford (including Holme Wood and Tong).

Marianne McCallum, chairman of Bradford Chamber of Commerce Property Forum, said: “It’s clear that, in order for Bradford’s business community to fulfil its potential and play a full part in our economic growth, that more good quality sites are needed.

“We therefore urge agents, landowners and any others who can play a part, to come forward with potential land sites that can be considered for future development.

“Bradford is on an upward trajectory and landowners can support that by making sites available now.”

Any landowner or developer with land that they think may be suitable is invited to submit their proposals using the council’s online form.

Further information, including criteria and guidance is available on the council’s website www.bradford.gov.uk

The council is currently undertaking a public consultation on its partial review of its Core Strategy which covers planning policy requirements for employment, housing, transport, retail, leisure and environment.

Information about the Core Strategy and how people can have their say is on the council’s website.

