Bradford Indian restaurant The 3 Singhs put up for sale

The 3 Singhs restaurant in Bradford is up for sale.

The Indian restaurant on Sticker Lane is being brought to market through Christie & Co.

Current owners, Jaj and Gibby Singh have decided to sell The 3 Singhs, having owned and operated the business for the last 15 years, in order to semi retire and to expand their property portfolio.

The 3 Singhs is on the market at a freehold asking price of £995,000 with a leasehold option available.

The pair issued a joint statement which read: “Having run The 3 Singhs for so long we have had many great memories here and hosted many special occasions.

“We have developed a great reputation within West Yorkshire, and we thank our customers and hope they have enjoyed the dining experience with us.

The restaurant has the capacity to increase trade even further and we look forward to engaging with prospective purchasers.”

Sam Ashton, Business Agent at Christie & Co, is handling the sale.

He said: “We are offering the business by way of either a freehold or leasehold sale.

“The freehold sale would mean that the buyer pool is more flexible for redevelopment or alternative use.

“The leasehold opportunity is suitable for an experienced licensed restaurant or pub operator to take over the site and continue as The 3 Singhs, or for a new restaurant brand to be introduced.

“We are seeking a £250,000 premium for a fully insuring and repairing lease, with a rental of £75,000 per annum on a 10 year term with rent reviews every three years and an optional break clause.”

The restaurant opened its doors in 2004 and has been independently owned throughout its history.

The freehold site extends to approximately 1.1 acres, lending itself to possible commercial or residential re-development.