Bradford’s City Exchange transformed into new apartments and offices

Work to transform a prominent building in Bradford city centre has just been completed to provide new apartments and commercial space.

The City Exchange building, next to the Interchange and opposite City Hall at Hall Ings, has been completed by The Investment Room who bought the building for £2m in 2017.

All 122 apartments in the building have been sold to investors and now The Investment Room and its sister company, The Lettings Room, are marketing the apartments to let. There are a mix of studio and one bedroom apartments, with the top floor apartments offering stunning views across the city and beyond.

The Lettings Room has also relocated one of its offices to the new building, creating 15 jobs and is marketing a fully refurbished commercial unit in the building.

The 72,000 sq ft building has been transformed with a new exterior look and a complete remodelling taking place inside to ensure it achieves luxury modern living standards.

Lee Jones, director of The Investment Room, said: “We have stripped the building back and completely remodelled it to create luxury apartments in this unbeatable location.

It’s in the heart of the city and next to Bradford Interchange, making it ideal for people working in the city centre, as well as people commuting to other major cities such as Leeds and Manchester. Bradford city centre is undergoing a renaissance and the completion of this building will help this process.”

“We were so enthusiastic about the project that we relocated one of our offices into the building and are actively marketing the remaining commercial space.”

Monthly rental prices will range from £375 - £625.

It was previously an office for the West Yorkshire Transport Passenger Executive and latterly for the council. It has been vacant since 2013.

The Investment Room has developed and retains involvement in a number of other buildings in Bradford, including the grade two listed Sharpe’s Card Factory site, which the company has proposals to regenerate into new homes.