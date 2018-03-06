BrewDog launches ‘Pink’ beer in protest at ‘sexist’ beer industry

A marketing boss at BrewDog has launched an incendiary attack on the beer industry, accusing if of being sexist and too male-centric.

Sarah Warman, BrewDog’s global head of marketing, said sexism was “rife within the beer industry” and that too much marketing surrounding beer pandered to stereotypes.

The broadside came as BrewDog launched a satirical rebrand of its Punk IPA beer to ‘Pink IPA’ beer in protest at what the firm views as “sexist marketing to women, particularly within the beer industry”.

A rebrand of its Punk IPA it comes in tandem with BrewDog donating 20 per cent of its proceeds from the beer to causes that fight against gender inequality.

Ms Warman said: “We want to accelerate change by empowering more women to make their voices heard and calling out industries and employees that need to do more. With Pink IPA, we are making a statement the only way we know how – with beer.

“Women make up a small but growing percentage of my peers within the beer industry, and with Pink IPA we are hoping to welcome more people who identify as female into craft beer. Sexism in the beer industry is rife. We can no longer ignore that its existence prevents plenty of incredible women joining our eclectic and exciting industry. There is a long history of products that pander and patronise through harmful, sexist stereotypes and vulgar imagery, and we’re rallying to put an end to this nonsense. The love of beer is not gendered.”

Pink IPA will also be sold in South Korea, Ireland, Germany, USA and Holland. A 20 per cent discount will be offered to “anyone who identifies as a woman”.