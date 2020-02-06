Brexit is far from the only issue impacting the fishing industry - Rashmi Dube

Hey Britain, heard you just became single. Welcome to the club” was Brad Pitt’s opening for his acceptance speech at the BAFTAs on Sunday night.

Well Brad, it’s not quite as simple as all that.

Fishing boats at work - what will Brexit mean for the industry

We have 11 months of transition, which involves waiting to see if there is some form of a deal in order to provide certainty to the business world, coupled with 11 months to ensure that we are building new or better relationships outside the European Union.

Working together will be interesting and hopefully for the UK, fruitful. One sector that is anxious about the outcome is the fishing industry.

The fishing industry has been under tremendous pressure for a number of reasons and has slowly seen a decline in employment over the last decade. In 2008, 12,614 people were employed as fishermen/women compared to 11,961 in 2018. There are many concerns surrounding the fishing industry, including climate change, restrictions on fishing and the devastating effect the troubled industry is having on our communities.

Although all three are connected, the longer impact (other than ecological) is the one on our communities and fear of creating ghost towns.

Fisherman on Whitby Harbour - Getty Images

It all started with simply wanting a bigger share of the quota – to have what felt and seemed to be fair. What the UK fishing industry has seen, however, is a slow decline in their towns because their ability to fish has decreased. Only recently (2019) Britain was limited to 9 per cent of the channel cod in comparison to France who have 84 per cent.

In addition, in December 2019 fishermen in Northern Ireland were facing a further cut in the number of prawns they could catch in the Irish Sea. A total of 15 per cent reduction in the quota at that time was agreed. This was on top of significant cuts they had already suffered in the 2018 negotiations.

In this particular case, the issue is not the stock in the Irish Sea but further afield in County Down where there are issues, and everyone is trying to play fair.

The amount the fishing industry can catch is dependent both on stock and an ability to share that stock. The stock has declined considerably.

A study by the WWF and the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) found “…Populations of some commercial fish stocks, such as a group including tuna, mackerel and bonito, had fallen by almost 75 percent…”

Marco Lambertini, director general of WWF International at the time of the report, stated “…mismanagement was pushing the ocean to the brink of collapse”. There is a massive, decrease in species which are critical. This is because the decrease in fish has a direct effect not just on people and our communities but the “ocean ecosystem and food security for billions of people… The ocean is resilient but there is a limit”.

The report found that fish, marine mammals, birds and reptiles had fallen 49 per cent between 1970 and 2012. For fish alone, the decline was 50 per cent. These statistics are worrying.

The truth is that in many coastal communities, locals have been encouraged to take matters into their own hands, developing economic plans and deciding for themselves how they want their community to develop.

We have to consider climate change, the impact the global fishing industry is having on the ecosystem but also find a way to protect our industries, communities and tourism that are the very bread and butter of some places.

Yet there is one thing I found in the fishing industry that never waivers and that is optimism. Optimism is at the core of fishing – it has to be or the fishermen/women would never leave the harbour.