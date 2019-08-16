British Steel set to be taken over by Turkish firm

Turkey’s military pension fund OYAK has reached a provisional agreement to take over British Steel, the Turkish company said.

OYAK said that it planned to close the deal by year-end.

British Steel

Ataer Holding, an affiliate of OYAK, will have the exclusive rights to carry out due diligence on British Steel and expects to complete this in October, the company said.

British Steel went into receivership in June after it plunged into liquidation, putting 5,000 jobs and 20,000 more in the supply chain at risk.

More than 3,000 workers are employed at Scunthorpe, the largest steel factory in the UK,, along with hundreds of others at Lackenby and Skinningrove.

The business, which sold for £1 to its last owner Greybull Capital in 2016, is continuing to trade and the workforce is being paid, while the search goes on.

The Official Receiver said 80 potential trade purchasers had been contacted, of whom 60 had been sent non-disclosure agreements.

A statement from The Insolvency Service said: "Heads of an agreement to purchase British Steel have been agreed triggering a period of detailed due diligence of the company ahead of its full sale.

"Several bids were received for British Steel and the agreement now signed between Ataer Holdings A.S. and the Official Receiver sees the preferred buyer in exclusive talks to confirm their intention to take on the steel making business and its subsidiaries."

The Official Receiver said: “Following discussions with a number of potential purchasers for the British Steel group over the past few weeks I am pleased to say I have now received an acceptable offer from Ataer Holdings A.S. for the purchase of the whole business and I am now focusing on finalising the sale.

"I will be looking to conclude this process in the coming weeks, during which time British Steel continues to trade and supply its customers as normal. I would like to thank all employees, suppliers and customers for their continued support which has been essential to get to this point.”

ees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “This is fantastic news. A potential buyer has now agreed terms to buy British Steel as whole and to run it as a business. They have now entered into an exclusive period to finalise legal documentation over the coming weeks, which will secure the long-term future of British Steel.

“Since the day the business went into liquidation we’ve been working tirelessly behind the scenes with Government to get talks to this point and it’s a massive step forward for all parties that a deal is agreed.

“While it’s not quite over the line yet, this will be a huge weight off the shoulders of local workers, their families and the supply chain.

“I want to thank British Steel staff for continuing to work hard for the business during these uncertain times, which has been noticed by the potential buyers as a reason for their interest in the business. I’d also like to thank politicians from all parties, the unions and Government for stepping up to save British Steel and to protect Teesside jobs. This is what we can achieve when we work together. Today is a good day.”