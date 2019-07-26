BT is investing in a workplace of the future in this Yorkshire town

BT’s Doncaster contact centre is set for a major redevelopment as the company announced plans to invest in a large refit of the building.

The centre in Wilmington Drive will undergo a significant refurbishment, starting in the next few months, to modernise it and create an improved workplace for hundreds of staff. The project is due to be completed next year.

The refurbishment of the centre is part of ‘The Better Workplace Programme’ – one of the largest workplace improvement and consolidation schemes of its type in the UK.

The three-to-five-year programme will improve and consolidate BT’s footprint of corporate offices, contact centres and specialist sites across the country.

Nick Lane, managing director for consumer customer services at BT, said it was an exciting development for both staff and the town of Doncaster.

He said: “Our BT Doncaster contact centre was opened in 1997 and this refurbishment will create the modern, future-fit building we want for colleagues.

“This site is important for BT and our teams here do a fantastic job supporting customers when they need help, advice or sign up for our services.

“We hope our colleagues will be inspired by the new office building we’re creating, which will give them the tools and environment to be able to thrive. This is also fantastic news for the town of Doncaster and the wider Yorkshire region.”

Mr Lane said the refurbishment would be carried out in stages. BT will work with architects, designers and staff to finalise plans for the site. The Better Workplace Programme will see some existing BT buildings refurbished while others will see BT move into new offices. The programme is expected to be complete by 2023.

Doncaster joins other locations already announced as part of The Better Workplace Programme including Birmingham, Manchester, Belfast, Edinburgh, Bristol, Cardiff and Ipswich (Adastral Park). More locations will be announced in due course.