Business communications provider with Leeds office Onecom secures £30 finance package

An independent business communications provider has secured a £30m finance package from HSBC in support of its growth plans.

Onecom, which has offices in Leeds, says the five-year funding deal will enable it to invest in customer experience, systems and teams. Initial projects include upgrades to the IT systems to scale them for future growth, increased use of artificial intelligence to support customer service teams and an increase in resources.

The firm said the funding also strengthens its ability to maximise the opportunities presented by consolidation in the mobile and fixed line marketplaces.

Ben Dowd, CEO of Onecom, said: “This funding from HSBC UK recognises Onecom’s huge potential for significant growth, building on our position as the UK’s leader in business to business communications technology for the UK SME.

“Onecom’s success to date is built on strong partnerships with global brands, outstanding customer relationships and the agility to expand through acquisition while nurturing and growing our established customer base. The funding from HSBC UK reinforces our commitment to achieving that growth while placing strong customer relationships and outstanding solutions at the heart of everything we do at a local, regional and national level.”

Anthony Reed, HSBC UK’s head of corporate banking for Hampshire and Dorset, said: “As a forward-thinking leader in the telecoms industry, Onecom’s investment in cutting-edge technology and dedication to delivering top-quality services for its customers creates a strong platform for growth. Our local team, led by Ben Hyslop, have worked closely with Onecom to create a tailored finance package to best support its ambitious expansion strategy and we look forward to seeing its plans come to fruition.”