Raylo Business is helping small firms access the latest tech without upfront costs, offering laptops, phones, and tablets from just £2.49 a month.

Laptops, smartphones, tablets, and headphones, are essential tech items for modern businesses - but they can be a big financial commitment.

Device prices can run into four figures for top-spec tech and businesses who watch their bottom line closely are always looking out for the best deals as they invest in new hardware.

This is why many are turning to leasing their digital equipment, and one of the market leaders in this burgeoning space is Raylo Business, an offshoot of a successful consumer platform, turning its attention to SMEs who need a simple and cost-effective approach to device access.

Keeping up to date with technology can be a winner for businesses | Raylo Business

Rather than buying outright, the leasing model is aimed at helping companies stay ahead with the latest technology, at the same time as reducing their environmental impact with a circular ownership model.

Raylo Business offers flexible lease terms from rolling 12, 24, or 36 months, and no upfront costs. And at the end of the lease term the businesses can upgrade for free, switch to a rolling monthly term, or just return the device.

Monthly payments are fixed for the term, and there's a wide array of products available to choose from, including the latest Apple launches.

To see a full list of deals, terms, and tech, click here to visit the Raylo Business website.

