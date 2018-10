Have your say

How can businesses improve mental health in the workplace?

Greg Wright talks to Jodie Hill from Thrive law.

In the latest edition of Business Talk TV, Deputy Business Editor Greg Wright interviews Jodie Hill, of Thrive Law, who has established a political campaign to make mental health first aiders compulsory in the workplace.

The campaign is gaining national traction, with high-profile individuals such as Alastair Campbell endorsing it on social media.