CAMRA honours long-standing Yorkshire brewery Timothy Taylor's with Golden Award as real ale organisation marks 50 years

Timothy Taylor's has been honoured with a Golden Award

As part of its anniversary celebrations throughout 2021, CAMRA is recognising people, groups of people or businesses that have made a significant contribution to the real ale industry.

CAMRA noted that Timothy Taylor’s has been selected for the accolade due to it being a long-standing and prolific national award winning brewer, and going above and beyond in delivering excellence over the years.

Tim Dewey, Chief Executive at Timothy Taylor’s, said: “We congratulate CAMRA on reaching the significant milestone of 50 years and are honoured to be recipients of a Golden Award, particularly as it has been nominated by the CAMRA membership.

"As a brewery dedicated to cask ale, we share CAMRA’s vision to have quality real ale and thriving pubs in every community.”

CAMRA’s Awards Director Gary Timmins said: “I am delighted to be honouring these businesses today with a CAMRA Golden Award.

"2021 is our anniversary year, and we want to take this opportunity to celebrate the successes and long history of British brewing and cider production – we wouldn’t have got far without their support, or their pints!"

Mr Timmins noted that the anniversary comes on the heels of an "incredibly difficult time" for the hospitality industry after a year of lockdowns and restrictions.

"I hope the teams behind the winning breweries and cider makers will take this award as appreciation for all the hard work involved in producing great drinks over the decades," he said.

Nominations for the awards were submitted by CAMRA members and consumers. Over 80 nominations submitted were whittled down to the list of 18 awardees.