Can it be 'too hot' to work? Expert reveals everything you need to know about working in a heatwave

As another heatwave rolls over the UK, many Brits will be praying for an early finish to enjoy some sun. But aside from wishful thinking, are there any actual laws to get you out of the office when the weather gets hot?

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, health and safety expert Josh McNicholas from Evalu-8 EHS reveals the employee rights you need to be aware of when working in a heatwave and the health and safety rules employers should follow.

Can it be too hot to work?

While there's no legal maximum, the Health and Safety Executive recommends a reasonable working temperature, typically at least 16°C, and lower for physically demanding work. The Health and Safety Executive requires employers to ensure a reasonable and safe working environment. If extreme heat poses a risk to health and safety, employers must take appropriate actions, which could include sending employees home.

Office Fan

Working out a ‘reasonable’ temperature

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deciding whether the temperature is reasonable to work in will largely depend on the type of work and the type of workplace. For example, if the job is manual labour and the work will be taking place outside, your assessment will be different to an air-conditioned office. All employers should do a risk assessment, including identifying vulnerable workers, providing access to cool water and rest areas, and adjusting work schedules or workloads as needed.

Be prepared to bend the usual working hours

During a heatwave, it is recommended that employers seek to be as flexible as possible, even if it means going against usual conduct. While you may currently insist on at least two days in the office and working from 9-5, employers should consider short-term adjustments to working practices, such as allowing flexible hours so employees can avoid peak heat times, encouraging remote working, or even shortening the working day if that’s an option. Providing more frequent breaks, particularly for those in physical jobs, may also be a necessary step.

Consider relaxing the dress code

Most companies have a dress code in place to help portray a certain image or brand to their customers and clients. Whilst business dress is a popular option, wearing suits or formal clothing can be extremely uncomfortable over the summer months, especially in warmer workplaces or during the daily commute. Having a summer dress code or informing staff that the normal dress code is relaxed will help staff feel more comfortable in the office.

Don’t forget to dust the cobwebs off the air-con unit