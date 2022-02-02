Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter presents award to Harrogate's Artizan International

The organisation has been named the fourth winner of the Virgin Media O2 Captain Tom Foundation Connector Award.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, visited Artizan International to present them with the award and to discover some of the work that they do in the local community.

Artizan International was founded in 2013 by Susie Hartand aims to enable, empower, and support people with disabilities in the UK.

The organisation runs free weekly therapeutic crafts sessions for adults with disabilities in the community in Harrogate and Leeds, where they also offer after school clubs for disabled children with and long-term inpatients from Harrogate and Ripon hospitals.

The organisation runs free weekly therapeutic crafts sessions for adults with disabilities in the community in Harrogate and Leeds, where they also offer after school clubs for disabled children with and long-term inpatients from Harrogate and Ripon hospitals.

Like most charities in the UK, many can do even more with funding as well as improved digital means such as fast broadband and tech to aid their efforts.

As part of winning the Virgin Media O2 Captain Tom Connector Award, Artizan International has been given gigabit broadband and a tech bundle worth up to £5,000 with items such as a smart TV, tablets, laptops and much more.

Suzie Hart, MBE, Director of Artizan International, said: “We’re over the moon Artizan International is the fourth winner of the Virgin Media O2 Captain Tom Foundation Connector Award.

“Our Artizan Café & Creative Space helps young adults with learning difficulties get hands-on training support, and the technology that the award has given us will work wonders in allowing us to help these young people secure a better future for themselves”.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, Director at the Captain Tom Foundation, said: “It is an honour to be announcing the fourth winner of the Virgin Media O2 Captain Tom Foundation Connector Award.