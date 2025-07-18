Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire coffee specialist Casa Espresso Coffee Roasters was founded in 2000 by Tony Di Rienzo, building on more than 40 years of family heritage in Bradford’s food and coffee scene.

Casa began as a family run business importing Italian espresso machines from a spare room in Keighley. It quickly became a trusted supplier of premium coffee and Sanremo machines to top cafés and restaurants across the North. The name ‘Casa’, meaning ‘home’ in Italian, reflected the business’s personal beginnings and values.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2007, after Tony passed away, his son Nino Di Rienzo took over the business and gradually developed Casa Espresso into what it is today.

Nino Di Rienzo took over the business from his late father. Picture: Karol Wyszynski

In 2014, spotting a gap in the local market for high quality small batch coffee, Nino made Casa Espresso Coffee Roasters the first company to roast its own beans in Bradford, bringing ethically sourced coffees to the city, Yorkshire, and beyond.

“When I took over the business, I saw a real gap in Bradford for locally roasted, high quality coffee,” said Nino.

“That’s what inspired me to start roasting – small batch, ethically sourced, and full of flavour. I’ve always been proud of what my dad built and where Casa started, and it’s been a privilege to carry that forward. Since then, Casa has grown into something I’m really proud of, with amazing support from our community. After 25 years, it felt like the right time for a fresh look – something that reflects how far we’ve come, while keeping the heart of who we are.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm is now preparing to changes its name to Casa Coffee Roasters.

A spokesperson said: “It is a name that better reflects the company’s journey from espresso machine importer to one of Yorkshire’s leading specialty coffee roasters. While the name and look are evolving, the business remains rooted in its original values: quality, sustainability and community.

Casa Coffee Roasters can trace its coffees back to individual farmers and villages, sourcing ethical green beans that support the sustainable development of coffee growing communities. With award-winning blends, precision small batch roasting, expert training and wholesale support, Casa